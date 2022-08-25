© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Neoclassical pianist BLKBOK

Published August 25, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
BLKBOK
Courtesy of BLKBOK
/

Detroit is known for the prolific art forms and artists it churns out organically – from design and fashion to of course music like gospel, Motown, and techno. But when you think of classical music, the Motor City isn’t the first thing that comes to mind for most folks.

Pianist BLKBOK might be changing that.

He’s played jazz and blues, performed with acts like Cirque du Soleil, and toured with Justin Timberlake and Rihanna. And now he’s stepping out as a solo, neoclassical artist, with twin debut albums, Black Book and Black Book Deluxxe.

He cites Detroit as a big inspiration to his music.

“I feel like Detroit has so much influence on everything that I do,” BLKBOK said. “I always say there's no better place to be born. Like, Detroit is, is my heart and soul. And so much of me comes out and exudes in my art and my artistry.”

While banter between musician and audience in pop music is common, it’s pretty much unheard of in classical settings. BLKBOK flips that script. For him, part of the joy of music is connecting with his audience.

“It feels like freedom,” he said. “You know, that's the one word that I can say that describes the feeling of being on stage in front of an audience and connecting…It feels like we're all one thing and we're all going through this journey in this story together. I can say, like, that's one of the best feelings on earth.”

____

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions

Tags

Stateside Detroit artistsDetroit music
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Erin Allen
Erin Allen comes to Michigan Radio as a new producer for the station’s Stateside show. She is an experienced communicator driven by her curiosity about stories of people.
See stories by Erin Allen
Latest Episodes