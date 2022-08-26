© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: A politics roundtable with Deadline Detroit

Published August 26, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
Republican governor nominee Tudor Dixon speaks to supporters at a unity luncheon the day after the August primary

Ahead of the state GOP convention, a former primary candidate for governor says he wants to be lieutenant governor. The problem is, candidate Tudor Dixon has already picked a running mate, and it’s not him. We’ll also hear about a court decision that has given car accident victims a ray of hope. Laura Weber Davis is in the host chair again for today's episode with a panel, discussing these two developments and more in this week's political news.

GUESTS:

Allan Lengel, founder, Deadline Detroit
Nancy Derringer, reporter, Deadline Detroit
Violet Ikonomova, reporter, Deadline Detroit

