Stateside Podcast: A politics roundtable with Deadline Detroit

Ahead of the state GOP convention, a former primary candidate for governor says he wants to be lieutenant governor. The problem is, candidate Tudor Dixon has already picked a running mate, and it’s not him. We’ll also hear about a court decision that has given car accident victims a ray of hope. Laura Weber Davis is in the host chair again for today's episode with a panel, discussing these two developments and more in this week's political news.

GUESTS:

Allan Lengel, founder, Deadline Detroit

Nancy Derringer, reporter, Deadline Detroit

Violet Ikonomova, reporter, Deadline Detroit

