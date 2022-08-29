© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: Oak Park bookstore celebrates 40 years

Published August 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT
April Baer
/
Michigan Radio
Cary Loren (left) and Colleen Kammer (right), have been running the Book Beat bookstore in Oak Park, Mich., for 40 years. They celebrate their 40-year anniversary of business on August 28, 2022.

This past weekend, generations of readers gathered at Book Beat in Oak Park to celebrate the bookstore's 40th birthday. Its founders, Colleen Kammer and Cary Loren, joined Stateside for a conversation about the ups and downs of the industry over the last four decades.

GUESTS

  • Colleen Kramer, co-founder of Book Beat
  • Cary Loren, co-founder of Book Beat

Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
