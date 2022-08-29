Stateside Podcast: Oak Park bookstore celebrates 40 years

This past weekend, generations of readers gathered at Book Beat in Oak Park to celebrate the bookstore's 40th birthday. Its founders, Colleen Kammer and Cary Loren, joined Stateside for a conversation about the ups and downs of the industry over the last four decades.

GUESTS



Colleen Kramer, co-founder of Book Beat



Cary Loren, co-founder of Book Beat

——

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.