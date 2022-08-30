Stateside Podcast: Challenges facing the abortion ballot initiative

Michigan voters may see a much-anticipated abortion rights ballot measure in the upcoming election. The group Reproductive Freedom for All submitted a record-breaking 752-thousand voter signatures in July in support of a plan to embed reproductive rights in the state constitution.

However, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers meets tomorrow, and may decide to change the language voters would see on the ballot. Reporter Clara Hendrickson explains why Reproductive Freedom for All is now pushing back on the potentially misleading language that the state election supervisor initially drew up for the campaign's petition.

GUEST:



Clara Hendrickson, Report for America Fellow with the Detroit Free Press

