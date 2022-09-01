© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: University of Michigan's Galileo is a fake

Published September 1, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT
Galileo Painting
Wellcome Library, London
Galileo Galilei (1564-1642).

The library at the University of Michigan just found out that a prized manuscript attributed to astronomer Galileo is a 20th century forgery. Today on the podcast, the dean of libraries shares the details of this farce.

GUEST:

Donna Hayward, University of Michigan interim dean of libraries

Tags

Stateside University of MichiganLibraries
