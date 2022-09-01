Stateside Podcast: University of Michigan's Galileo is a fake
The library at the University of Michigan just found out that a prized manuscript attributed to astronomer Galileo is a 20th century forgery. Today on the podcast, the dean of libraries shares the details of this farce.
GUEST:
Donna Hayward, University of Michigan interim dean of libraries
