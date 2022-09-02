© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Deadlocked petition drives

Published September 2, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
capitol.jpg
user cncphotos / flickr
/
Michigan State Capitol

On this week's politics rundown, we talk about why the petition drive looking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution is now headed to the Michigan Supreme Court. We'll also get into what President Biden's recent speech means for Trump-backed candidates in Michigan.

Zoe Clark is in the host chair again for this Friday episode with a panel discussing these two developments and more.

GUESTS:

Lauren Gibbons, reporter, Bridge Michigan

Colin Jackson, reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network

Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent, Michigan Public Radio Network

——

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Tags

Stateside week in state politicsElection 2022Abortion Rights in MichiganTudor Dixongovernor gretchen whitmer
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes