Stateside Podcast: Deadlocked petition drives

On this week's politics rundown, we talk about why the petition drive looking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution is now headed to the Michigan Supreme Court. We'll also get into what President Biden's recent speech means for Trump-backed candidates in Michigan.

Zoe Clark is in the host chair again for this Friday episode with a panel discussing these two developments and more.

GUESTS:

Lauren Gibbons, reporter, Bridge Michigan

Colin Jackson, reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network

Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent, Michigan Public Radio Network

——

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

