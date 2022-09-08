Stateside Podcast: Can we break down PFAS?

Many Michigan communities have toxic chemicals from the industries that powered our state for generations. One of the most pressing problems is PFAS, a class of chemicals sometimes referred to as forever chemicals, for their extreme longevity.

State environmental regulators estimate Michigan is home to more than 11,000 sites where PFAS have been used. But there's some new research from a lab in Chicago that's created a stir of hope for solutions.

GUESTS:

Dan Jones, professor of biochemistry and microbiology at Michigan State University.

