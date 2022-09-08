© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Can we break down PFAS?

Published September 8, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cars Wash Soap
Marco Verch / flickr
/
https://foto.wuestenigel.com/hand-in-rubber-gloves-washing-car-window-with-a-foamy-sponge/

Many Michigan communities have toxic chemicals from the industries that powered our state for generations. One of the most pressing problems is PFAS, a class of chemicals sometimes referred to as forever chemicals, for their extreme longevity.

State environmental regulators estimate Michigan is home to more than 11,000 sites where PFAS have been used. But there's some new research from a lab in Chicago that's created a stir of hope for solutions.

GUESTS:

Dan Jones, professor of biochemistry and microbiology at Michigan State University.

——

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music in this episode is from Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

Stateside PFASenvironmental clean upEnvironmental Health
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes