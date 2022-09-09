It's Just Politics: Abortion on the Ballot

Host Zoe Clark wraps up the week in political news with analysts and reporters. They discuss the many races coming up in November.

In Michigan, there’s the race for Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General. There are 13 races for Congress — and the entire state House and Senate are up for election. Plus, the future of abortion rights. Election denialism. A weakened economy and heightened inflation.

GUESTS



Emily Lawler , Politics Editor at the Detroit Free Press

, Politics Editor at the Detroit Free Press John Sellek , CEO of Harbor Strategic Public Affairs

, CEO of Harbor Strategic Public Affairs Adrian Hemond , CEO of Grassroots Midwest

, CEO of Grassroots Midwest Simon Schuster, Politics reporter at M-Live

——

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.