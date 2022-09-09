© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

It's Just Politics: Abortion on the Ballot

Published September 9, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
Host Zoe Clark wraps up the week in political news with analysts and reporters. They discuss the many races coming up in November.

In Michigan, there’s the race for Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General. There are 13 races for Congress — and the entire state House and Senate are up for election. Plus, the future of abortion rights. Election denialism. A weakened economy and heightened inflation.

GUESTS

  • Emily Lawler, Politics Editor at the Detroit Free Press
  • John Sellek, CEO of Harbor Strategic Public Affairs
  • Adrian Hemond, CEO of Grassroots Midwest
  • Simon Schuster, Politics reporter at M-Live

Stateside It's Just PoliticsElection 2022michigan politics
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s first Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
