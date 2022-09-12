© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Why Patti Smith matters

Published September 12, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT
Patti Smith is a lot of things: artist, musician, poet, ex-Michigander. She's had an incredible impact on punk rock music and continues to shape the scene with her performances. She also has her share of controversy, including song lyrics that use a racial slur.

Today on the podcast we talk about a Caryn Rose's new book about the icon and look into Smith's cultural impact over the years.

GUEST:

Caryn Rose, author of Why Patti Smith Matters

——

