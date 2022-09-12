Stateside Podcast: Why Patti Smith matters

Patti Smith is a lot of things: artist, musician, poet, ex-Michigander. She's had an incredible impact on punk rock music and continues to shape the scene with her performances. She also has her share of controversy, including song lyrics that use a racial slur.

Today on the podcast we talk about a Caryn Rose's new book about the icon and look into Smith's cultural impact over the years.

GUEST:

Caryn Rose, author of Why Patti Smith Matters

——

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

