Stateside Podcast: Detroit renters are organizing

Many Detroit tenants are tired of battling the city's landlords over defective facilities and the rising costs of rent. Recognizing they were facing the same problems, one group of residents rallied to form the Detroit Tenants Association to hold their landlords accountable.

April Baer / The share table is a mutual aid project with free food for anyone to take.

GUESTS:



Steven Rimmer , resident of Virginia Park in Detroit and organizer of the Detroit Tenants Association

, resident of Virginia Park in Detroit and organizer of the Detroit Tenants Association M. Lewis Bass , resident of Virginia Park in Detroit and organizer of the Detroit Tenants Association

, resident of Virginia Park in Detroit and organizer of the Detroit Tenants Association Christian Bozeman, resident of Virginia Park in Detroit and organizer of the Detroit Tenants Association

——

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions

