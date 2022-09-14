© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: MI Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack steps down

Published September 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT
Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack has been serving on the court for 10 years.

Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack will be stepping down from the court by the end of this year. The exact date has yet to be announced, but she will remain through the November election. Justice McCormack will go on to serve as the next president and CEO of a legal nonprofit that provides alternative dispute resolution services. The current leader of the organization made nearly $1 million in 2019.

Rick Pluta, who has long been covering the court, joined Stateside to discuss Justice McCormack's legacy within Michigan's justice system.

Hear Pluta's conversation with Justice McCormack below:

GUESTS:

  • Rick Pluta, Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network

—-
Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions

Stateside chief justicebridget mccormackmichigan supreme courtmichigan courts
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
