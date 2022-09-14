Stateside Podcast: MI Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack steps down

Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack will be stepping down from the court by the end of this year. The exact date has yet to be announced, but she will remain through the November election. Justice McCormack will go on to serve as the next president and CEO of a legal nonprofit that provides alternative dispute resolution services. The current leader of the organization made nearly $1 million in 2019.

Rick Pluta, who has long been covering the court, joined Stateside to discuss Justice McCormack's legacy within Michigan's justice system.

Hear Pluta's conversation with Justice McCormack below:

GUESTS:



Rick Pluta, Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network

