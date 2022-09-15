Stateside Podcast: Danny Fenster comes home

Journalist Danny Fenster ended up in one of the most notorious prisons in the world for simply doing his job. In May of 2021, he was taken prisoner in Myanmar, at a time when military leaders were consolidating their control over the country. Today on the Stateside Podcast, his story and what Myanmar is facing.

GUEST:

Danny Fenster, Nieman fellow at Harvard University

——

