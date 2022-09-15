© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Danny Fenster comes home

Published September 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Danny_Fenster.jpeg
Courtesy of Bryan Fenster
/

Journalist Danny Fenster ended up in one of the most notorious prisons in the world for simply doing his job. In May of 2021, he was taken prisoner in Myanmar, at a time when military leaders were consolidating their control over the country. Today on the Stateside Podcast, his story and what Myanmar is facing.

GUEST:

Danny Fenster, Nieman fellow at Harvard University

——

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Tags
Stateside Danny FensterMyanmarjournalists
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes