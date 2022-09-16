© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

It’s Just Politics: Governor Whitmer’s unexpected allies

Published September 16, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT
Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack announced her decision to step down from the state's highest court  before the end of the year - six years before the end of her term. 

Meanwhile, in the gubernatorial race, Tudor Dixon's campaign is slowly picking up speed, and a group of Republicans has stepped forward in support of Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Zoe Clark digs into this week's political news with Chad Livengood and Yue Stella Yu.

GUESTS:

  • Chad Livengood, politics editor for The Detroit News
  • Yue Stella Yu, politics reporter for Bridge Michigan

---
Stateside It's Just PoliticsGovernor WhitmerTudor Dixongretchen whitmergubernatorial electionbridget mccormackmichigan supreme court
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s first Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
