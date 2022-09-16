It’s Just Politics: Governor Whitmer’s unexpected allies

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack announced her decision to step down from the state's highest court before the end of the year - six years before the end of her term.

Meanwhile, in the gubernatorial race, Tudor Dixon's campaign is slowly picking up speed, and a group of Republicans has stepped forward in support of Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Zoe Clark digs into this week's political news with Chad Livengood and Yue Stella Yu.

GUESTS:



Chad Livengood , politics editor for The Detroit News

Yue Stella Yu, politics reporter for Bridge Michigan

