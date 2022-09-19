© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: An apple orchard's legacy

Published September 19, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT
Jan and Bruce Upston stand smiling front of an apple tree with a blue sky in the background
1 of 5  — JanBruceUpston
Jan and Bruce Upston have been running the Wasem Fruit Farm since 1986 when they took over the business from Jan's parents.
Ronia Cabansag
a barn in the background of a field of green grass with some trees in the background. The sky is blue with some clouds.
2 of 5  — WasemWide
Wasem Fruit Farm has been a staple for many in Southeast Michigan.
Ronia Cabansag
A sign stands in the middle of two roads next two a telephone pole. It reads "Wasem Fruit Farm: 6850 Judd Rd. www.wasemfruitfarm.com"
3 of 5  — WasemSign
A sign stands outside of the Wasem Fruit Farm. The owners estimate that this year yielded a crop worth three years of apples.
Ronia Cabansag
Karl Thuemmel stands holding onto an apple tree branch wearing a baseball cap and blue shirt.
4 of 5  — KarlThuemmel
Karl Thuemmel, a former Christian missionary, will be taking over the farm from the Upstons. Thuemmel is a fourth-generation farmer.
Ronia Cabansag
Stateside host April Baer stands in front of apple trees, holding a microphone toward Jan Upston.
5 of 5  — IMG_1113.jpg
April Baer interviews Jan Upston, one of the owners of Wasem Fruit Farm.
Ronia Cabansag

It’s reaching the point in autumn where people are gearing up to pick apples from their favorite orchards and cider mills. This year will be a little different for frequent guests of the Wasem Fruit Farm, as the current owners are preparing to sell their operation to another family. Jan and Bruce Upston have been running Wasem Fruit Farm since 1986, when they took over the farm from Jan’s parents, the Wasems.

The couple has been thinking about selling the farm for the last 10 years. Jan said that the decision to sell the farm has been a tug of war, because she wants to continue working, while Bruce wants to retire.

This is quite the year for the Upstons to retire. There was no frost this year, which Jan said caused a crop worth three years of apples. It was so plentiful that tree limbs full of apples were starting to break off.

IMG_1135.jpg
Mercedes Mejia
/
Michigan Radio

“We’d never had so many apples on all the trees,” Jan said. “After [my helpers] went through, I went through and picked more.”

The Upstons will be selling Wasem Fruit Farm to a man named Karl Thuemmel, who will be taking over the operation next year. Thuemmel is taking over the farm after years abroad in Uzbekistan and Turkey as a Christian missionary.

Thuemmel said he has known about the farm for a long time, and that he and his wife had taken their kids there when they were younger.

“I have pictures of them picking pumpkins and picking apples,” Thuemmel said. “I was here a year ago, just considering different options, I wanted to get back into agriculture."

A friend told Thuemmel to consider calling the Upstons who were looking for someone to whom they could sell their farm.

Thuemmel is a fourth-generation farmer and grew up on a dairy farm in Port Austin. He said that he values taking care of creation.

“I believe that farmers have a responsibility to the world around us,” Thuemmel said. “So that’s really important to me.”

GUESTS:

  • Bruce Upston, owner of Wasem Fruit Farm
  • Jan Upston, owner of Wasem Fruit Farm
  • Karl Thuemmel, future owner of Wasem Fruit Farm

——

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside Michigan farmsapple ciderapplesStateside podcast
Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and the Director of Stateside.
See stories by Mercedes Mejia
Dan Netter
Dan Netter joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2022 and is a senior at Michigan State University studying Journalism and Social Relations & Policy.
See stories by Dan Netter
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
