Stateside podcast: Michigan's child care deserts

A "child care desert" is a region where three children compete for every available slot at an in-home or group center. The Michigan League for Public Policy, a Lansing-based nonprofit, created a list of 11 childcare deserts in Michigan. However, a consortium of newsrooms was able to track down more accurate data and found the actual number to be much higher.

Reporter Derek Kravitz co-authored the report published by MuckRock. He joined the show to explain his team's findings regarding Michigan's child care shortage.

GUEST:

Derek Kravitz, data and investigations editor for MuckRock

___

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

