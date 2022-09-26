© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside podcast: Michigan's child care deserts

Published September 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Three children sit out of focus in the background on a carpet printed with a road pattern. Two blue toy cars are in focus in the foreground.
BBC Creative
/
Unsplash
An investigation conducted by several newsrooms found that over 559,000 children in Michigan are 5 years old or younger. However, there are only about 264,000 available day care slots in the state.

A "child care desert" is a region where three children compete for every available slot at an in-home or group center. The Michigan League for Public Policy, a Lansing-based nonprofit, created a list of 11 childcare deserts in Michigan. However, a consortium of newsrooms was able to track down more accurate data and found the actual number to be much higher.

Reporter Derek Kravitz co-authored the report published by MuckRock. He joined the show to explain his team's findings regarding Michigan's child care shortage.

GUEST:

Derek Kravitz, data and investigations editor for MuckRock
___

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Tags
Stateside child careday careparenting
Stay Connected
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Latest Episodes