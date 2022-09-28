Stateside Podcast: A wave of GOP election challenges

There’s a a message we’ve heard a lot from some Trump-supporting Republicans in the past couple of years: the elections system can’t be trusted. It bears repeating: there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in 2020. But that hasn’t stopped some GOP groups–including one here in Michigan–from taking action.

Election officials in Michigan are dealing with a wave of ballot challenges from the August primary—and expecting more for November’s election.

“Some within these groups are going to election officials, and sending lists, and saying these people, for various reasons, we don’t think should be voting," says Alexandra Berzon, an investigative reporter on the politics desk with the New York Times.

Berzon was part of a team of reporters who looked into how GOP activists seem to be making concerted efforts across the country to slow down or confuse the process of counting ballots. Even if their challenges aren’t successful, some election officials worry that it could damage voter confidence.

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

