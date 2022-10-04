Stateside Podcast: Harvesting season for Michigan winemakers

It’s officially fall, which means it’s also harvesting time for many of Michigan’s wineries. Despite the romantic image of the sun shining over rolling fields of ripe, juicy grapes, this time of year can also be a season of chaos for growers and distilleries.

Black Star Farms, founded in 1998 by a team of grape growers looking to showcase northwest Michigan’s agriculture, partners with vineyards on the Leelenau and Old Mission Peninsulas.

Lee Lutes, head winemaker at Black Star Farms, provided a window into what a winemaker weathers throughout the fall.

GUEST:



Lee Lutes, head winemaker and managing member for the winery at Black Star Farms

