© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Flint water crisis charges tossed

Published October 5, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A black and white photo of the Flint water plant water tower, with a barb-wired fence in front of it.
George Thomas
/
Flickr
A picture of the Flint Water Plant water tower. On Oct. 4, 2022, Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Kelly dropped charges against seven state officials involved in the Flint water crisis.

Criminal charges against several former public officials relating to their role in the Flint water crisis were dismissed by Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly this week.

Judge Kelly justified the dismissal based on a Michigan Supreme Court ruling back in June, and said that the indictment against the defendants are “invalid.”

These rulings from Kelly do not apply to former Gov. Rick Snyder, whose charges will be handled at a district court level.

Reporter Steve Carmody joined us to unravel Judge Kelly’s decision, as well as Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s response. Flint resident and activist Shea Cobb also shared why the news is a devastating blow to those seeking justice for the community.

GUESTS:

  • Steve Carmody, reporter at Michigan Radio
  • Shea Cobb, Flint resident and activist

—Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags
Stateside FlintFlint water crisisWater InfrastructureRick SnyderLead poisoning
Stay Connected
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Dan Netter
Dan Netter joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2022 and is a senior at Michigan State University studying Journalism and Social Relations & Policy.
See stories by Dan Netter
Latest Episodes
Website donate banner (2).png