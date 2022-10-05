Stateside Podcast: Flint water crisis charges tossed

Criminal charges against several former public officials relating to their role in the Flint water crisis were dismissed by Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly this week.

Judge Kelly justified the dismissal based on a Michigan Supreme Court ruling back in June, and said that the indictment against the defendants are “invalid.”

These rulings from Kelly do not apply to former Gov. Rick Snyder, whose charges will be handled at a district court level.

Reporter Steve Carmody joined us to unravel Judge Kelly’s decision, as well as Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s response. Flint resident and activist Shea Cobb also shared why the news is a devastating blow to those seeking justice for the community.

GUESTS:



Steve Carmody , reporter at Michigan Radio

, reporter at Michigan Radio Shea Cobb, Flint resident and activist

