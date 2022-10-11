Stateside Podcast: LGBTQ-positive books incite Dearborn debate

Community members within the Dearborn Public School District have been in heated debate over several LGBTQ-positive books and their availability to students. The debate in Dearborn came to a head at a school board meeting this week.

It’s not the first time a religious, conservative group has opposed the availability of books that include LGBTQ-positive stories and sentiments.

However, unlike we’ve seen before, many of those religious conservatives are Muslim. It's the first time someone other than Evangelicals and far-right constituents have been a sizeable force in the protests at the school board.

Reporter Niraj Warikoo provided some context on this multifaceted issue. We also heard from someone who's taken a stand in favor of age-appropriate, LGBTQ-positive books.

GUESTS:



Niraj Warikoo , religion reporter, Detroit Free Press

, religion reporter, Detroit Free Press Jackson Wagner, member of Dearborn Adults for Inclusive Schools

