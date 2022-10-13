Stateside Podcast: A Sneaker Designed for Detroit
1 of 6 — IMG_1188.JPG
Musician and entrepreneur Roland Coit sits inside his newest store, Two 18 in Detroit's Eastern Market.
April Baer
2 of 6 — Two18-Air-Jordan-2-Low-DV7129-222-Release-Date.jpeg
The Detroit Air Jordan 2, pictured above, is a collaboration between Roland Coit and Nike that features a limited edition Detroit-themed air Jordan 2 sneaker.
3 of 6 — IMG_1169.JPG
The Two 18 storefront in Detroit's Eastern Market is rapper and DJ Roland Coit's latest retail venture.
April Baer
4 of 6 — IMG_1228.JPG
An array of shoes are displayed on the shelves of Two 18, a destination for Detroit-area sneakerheads.
April Baer
5 of 6 — Two18-Air-Jordan-2-Low-DV7129-222-Release-Date-3.jpeg
The insoles of the limited edition Nike Detroit Air Jordan 2 sneakers will feature a map of metro Detroit alongside the Nike Air Jordan and Two 18 logos.
6 of 6 — IMG_1201.JPG
Although Two 18 attracts regular buyers for its impressive inventory of sneakers, like the colorful array pictured above, the new collaborative sneaker with Nike has generated a significant amount of buzz around the boutique.
April Baer
Roland "Ro" Coit is a bit of a modern legend in the world of sneaker enthusiasts. The owner of Burn Rubber sneaker boutique in Royal Oak and Two 18 in Eastern Market was tapped by Nike to design an Air Jordan 2 with Detroit in mind. The limited edition shoe comes out this Friday.
GUEST on today's episode:
- Roland Coit, shoe designer and owner of Burn Rubber and Two 18
Music heard on today's episode of Stateside comes from albums Coit made as rapper Ro Spit. You can listen to his latest album, "Coney Island", with producer Nick Speed here.
___
Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.
If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.
Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.