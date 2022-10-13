Stateside Podcast: A Sneaker Designed for Detroit

Roland "Ro" Coit is a bit of a modern legend in the world of sneaker enthusiasts. The owner of Burn Rubber sneaker boutique in Royal Oak and Two 18 in Eastern Market was tapped by Nike to design an Air Jordan 2 with Detroit in mind. The limited edition shoe comes out this Friday.

GUEST on today's episode:

Roland Coit, shoe designer and owner of Burn Rubber and Two 18

Music heard on today's episode of Stateside comes from albums Coit made as rapper Ro Spit. You can listen to his latest album, "Coney Island", with producer Nick Speed here.

___

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

