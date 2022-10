Stateside Podcast: Eroding trust in MSU trustees

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. announced last Thursday that he would be resigning from his position. He said in a video statement that he had given the Board of Trustees, MSU’s governing body, his 90-day notice because he had lost confidence in the trustees.

Stanley was brought on in August 2019 as the first full-time president following the resignation of both former president Lou Anna Simon and interim president John Engler in the wake of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Stanley is not the only one criticizing the trustees. The student government group, the Associated Students of MSU, the Faculty Senate and most recently, the University Council , all passed no-confidence votes in the trustees.

Now, trustees will begin a search for an interim president, as well as start the search for Stanley’s permanent replacement.

GUEST:



David Jesse, higher education reporter for Detroit Free Press

___

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.