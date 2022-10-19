Stateside Podcast: Eroding trust in MSU trustees

</iframe</div> <p>Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. announced last Thursday that he would be resigning from his position. He said in a video statement that he had given the Board of Trustees, MSU’s governing body, his 90-day notice because he had lost confidence in the trustees.</p><p>Stanley was brought on in August 2019 as the first full-time president following the resignation of both former president Lou Anna Simon and interim president John Engler in the wake of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.</p><p>Stanley is not the only one criticizing the trustees. 