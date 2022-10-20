© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside podcast: When horror meets comedy

Published October 20, 2022
Stateside host April Baer sits at a table onstage. An red, glowing "on air" sign has been placed next to her. Across from her, the three team members behind Quality Scary sit at another table. The table is decorated with a black tablecloth, a giant spiderweb, and plastic skull, a costume witch's hat, and a pumpkin to set the mood. The Stateside logo is projected on the wall behind them.
The Quality Scary team joined Stateside for a live taping at Lansing Community College on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Quality Scary is a Lansing-based horror film club and comedy series that exists at the weird intersection of frightening and funny.

Their brand is perfectly illustrated by their fictional ad for the Electronic Dream Phone. Their imagined version of this 90s toy is possessed by some horrifying voice.

Emily Syrja, Tricia Chamberlain, and Dan Hartley comprise the team behind Comedy Scary. They joined Stateside for a live taping of the show at Lansing Community College.

GUESTS: 

  • Emily Syrja, comedian, co-founder of Quality Scary
  • Tricia Chamberlain, comedian, co-founder of Quality Scary
  • Dan Hartley, videographer, co-founder of Quality Scary

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

