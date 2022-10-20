Stateside podcast: When horror meets comedy

Quality Scary is a Lansing-based horror film club and comedy series that exists at the weird intersection of frightening and funny.

Their brand is perfectly illustrated by their fictional ad for the Electronic Dream Phone. Their imagined version of this 90s toy is possessed by some horrifying voice.

Emily Syrja, Tricia Chamberlain, and Dan Hartley comprise the team behind Comedy Scary. They joined Stateside for a live taping of the show at Lansing Community College.

GUESTS:



Emily Syrja , comedian, co-founder of Quality Scary

, comedian, co-founder of Quality Scary Tricia Chamberlain , comedian, co-founder of Quality Scary

, comedian, co-founder of Quality Scary Dan Hartley, videographer, co-founder of Quality Scary

