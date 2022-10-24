Stateside Podcast: Librarians concerned over uptick in book challenges

In Dearborn, community members have been at odds with the local school board over the availability of books centered on LGBTQ-positive stories in school libraries. In Jamestown, staff at the city's only public library have said they were harassed and accused of pedophilia and grooming over young-adult books containing LGBTQ-positive themes. Incidents like this have become increasingly common over the past two years.

It's part of a national trend. According to the American Library Association (ALA), which has been tracking book challenges for the past 20 years, there were a record-breaking 729 book challenges in 2021. This year, the ALA has already recorded 681 book challenges between January and August.

Debbie Mikula is the Executive Director of the Michigan Library Association, and she has an op-ed in the Washington Post about why the uptick has caused concern among librarians. She joined the Stateside podcast to explain some of the trends she’s seen, and what happens when a book is challenged.

Debbie Mikula, executive director, Michigan Library Association

