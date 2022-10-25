Stateside Podcast: Meet the Oxford High School mom running for office

Emily Busch is the Democratic candidate running for state representative in Michigan's 66th District. She's also mom to a survivor of the Oxford High School shooting. On today's podcast, we speak with Emily about the day of the shooting, the growing discord among Oxford families, and her pathway to politics. We hear how Emily's campaign navigates divisive politics in a community still finding a way through its grief and anger.

GUEST:



Emily Busch, Oxford resident and Democratic candidate for 66th House district

___Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

