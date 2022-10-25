© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Meet the Oxford High School mom running for office

Published October 25, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT
Emily Busch is running as a Democratic candidate for the 66th State House District.

Emily Busch is the Democratic candidate running for state representative in Michigan's 66th District. She's also mom to a survivor of the Oxford High School shooting. On today's podcast, we speak with Emily about the day of the shooting, the growing discord among Oxford families, and her pathway to politics. We hear how Emily's campaign navigates divisive politics in a community still finding a way through its grief and anger.

GUEST:

  • Emily Busch, Oxford resident and Democratic candidate for 66th House district

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

