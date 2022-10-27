© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Detroit Opera is not what you'd expect

Published October 27, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
IMG_1475.JPG
1 of 3  — IMG_1475.JPG
Detroit Opera's artistic director Yuval Sharon.
IMG_6191.jpg
2 of 3  — IMG_6191.jpg
Onlookers watch a scene from the performance Bliss, staged inside the Michigan Building Theatre.
IMG_6193.jpg
3 of 3  — IMG_6193.jpg
Inside the Michigan Building Theatre during a performance of Bliss. The show lasted 12 hours, but audiences were free to come and go as they liked.

From commercials to cartoons, there are a few stereotypical images often used to represent "the opera". There's the big lady with the horned Viking hat. How about the Soprano breaking a crystal glass with her powerful high note. Then there's the sad clown Pagliacci, frowning in his pointy hat.

Detroit Opera's Yuval Sharon is changing minds and preconceived ideas about what opera is and can be. And that goes for opera aficionados to those who are new to the theater.

Nearly two and a half years into his tenure as Detroit Opera's artistic director, Sharon has pulled off astonishing feats of performance again and again. Today's episode features the first part of our conversation with him.

Sharon made his Detroit debut with Twilight: Gods, a drive-through performance staged in the opera's parking garage during the height of COVID spread. Each scene of the show took place on a different level of the garage while audience members listened through their cars' FM radios. Since then, Sharon has led the production of Bliss, a 12-hour walk-through performance in the decaying Michigan Building Theater, and a reverse-chronology version of La bohème, to begin with death and end with love. His most recent production, The Valkyries, featured 3D computer graphics from video game design software, a 20-foot immersive green screen, robotic cameras, and a live film that coalesced with the performance.

Join us on Stateside as we talk about putting on performances in a pandemic, coordinating shows in decomposing buildings and virtual reality, and crafting opera specially for Detroit.

GUEST:

  • Yuval Sharon, artistic director at Detroit Opera

___
Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags
Stateside arts and cultureMichigan Opera TheatreoperaDetroitperformance arttheater
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes
Website donate banner (2).png