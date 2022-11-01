© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Whitmer, Dixon, and Michigan’s environment

Published November 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
Hot topics in this year’s gubernatorial race include abortion, the Michigan economy, and schools. But there's a big issue that has not received much attention: environmental policy. As home to 1/5th of the world’s fresh water, decisions about how to interact with the environment can have strong and long-lasting impacts in Michigan. On today's episode, we unpack what's at stake and glean where the candidates stand on issues of environmental policy.

GUEST:

Kelly House, environment reporter, Bridge Michigan

___

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside gubernatorial electionElection 2022Governor WhitmerTudor Dixonenvironmental policy
