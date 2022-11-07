Stateside podcast: A recap before Election Day
Students observe the Creative Campus Voting Project in Ann Arbor. The display was made by students at the University of Michigan's Stamps School for Art and Design.
Creative Campus Voting Project
Displays at the Creative Campus Voting Project in Ann Arbor. The displays were thought up by students in the University of Michigan's Stamps School for Art and Design
Creative Campus Voting Project
Students discuss the displays at the Creative Campus Voting Project in Ann Arbor. The displays were thought up by students in the University of Michigan's Stamps School for Art and Design
Creative Campus Voting Project
Displays at the Creative Campus Voting Project in Ann Arbor. The displays were thought up by students in the University of Michigan's Stamps School for Art and Design
Creative Campus Voting Project
Election Day is Tuesday. As always, so many things are happening at the last minute with polling locations and voting, that we decided to have It's Just Politics host Zoe Clark on to talk us through it all one last time before you head to the polls tomorrow.
After that, we hear a report from Stateside production assistant Ellie Katz about the Creative Campus Voting Project at the University of Michigan Duderstadt Center Gallery.
GUESTS:
- Zoe Clark, political director at Michigan Radio and host of It’s Just Politics
- Stephanie Rowden, associate professor at the Stamps School of Art and Design
