Stateside podcast: A recap before Election Day

Election Day is Tuesday. As always, so many things are happening at the last minute with polling locations and voting, that we decided to have It's Just Politics host Zoe Clark on to talk us through it all one last time before you head to the polls tomorrow.

After that, we hear a report from Stateside production assistant Ellie Katz about the Creative Campus Voting Project at the University of Michigan Duderstadt Center Gallery.

GUESTS:



Zoe Clark , political director at Michigan Radio and host of It’s Just Politics

, political director at Michigan Radio and host of Stephanie Rowden, associate professor at the Stamps School of Art and Design

