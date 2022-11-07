© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside podcast: A recap before Election Day

Published November 7, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A women in a white sweater and man in a white collared shirt smile while looking up at a display that has an explainer on Congressional representative's jobs.
1 of 4  — VotingProjectSTAMPS
Students observe the Creative Campus Voting Project in Ann Arbor. The display was made by students at the University of Michigan's Stamps School for Art and Design.
Creative Campus Voting Project
Behind a glass wall is a gallery that contains information about upcoming proposals on the Michigan ballot.
2 of 4  — Vote2022Dude_gallery.jpg
Displays at the Creative Campus Voting Project in Ann Arbor. The displays were thought up by students in the University of Michigan's Stamps School for Art and Design
Creative Campus Voting Project
Two students, one wearing an orange and black jacket, the other in a brown jacket, discuss something, in front of a display that talks about the job of an attorney general.
3 of 4  — Ballot Wayfinder 1.jpg
Students discuss the displays at the Creative Campus Voting Project in Ann Arbor. The displays were thought up by students in the University of Michigan's Stamps School for Art and Design
Creative Campus Voting Project
Behind a glass wall is a gallery with words that read "Register. Request a ballot." and "VOTE early!"
4 of 4  — Vote2022Dude.jpg
Displays at the Creative Campus Voting Project in Ann Arbor. The displays were thought up by students in the University of Michigan's Stamps School for Art and Design
Creative Campus Voting Project

Election Day is Tuesday. As always, so many things are happening at the last minute with polling locations and voting, that we decided to have It's Just Politics host Zoe Clark on to talk us through it all one last time before you head to the polls tomorrow.

After that, we hear a report from Stateside production assistant Ellie Katz about the Creative Campus Voting Project at the University of Michigan Duderstadt Center Gallery.

GUESTS:

  • Zoe Clark, political director at Michigan Radio and host of It’s Just Politics
  • Stephanie Rowden, associate professor at the Stamps School of Art and Design

___
Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags
Stateside Election 2022It's Just PoliticsStatesideKristina Karamo
Stay Connected
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Ellie Katz
See stories by Ellie Katz
Latest Episodes
Website donate banner (2).png