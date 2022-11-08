© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Grand Rapids poet reimagines rent

Published November 8, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Marcel Fable Price sitting on a set of stairs in a hoodie and khakis.
Courtesy of Marcel "Fable" Price
/
“Who better to reimagine the world and the way systems work than artists and creatives?" Price said. "Who better to try to create something prolific and that hasn’t been done than a poet, and the people who talk about the world that they want to will into existence through literary arts?”

Artists have long been major players in social justice spaces and community aid, but one creative collective in Grand Rapids is looking to take a more explicit role in the housing market. Their latest project completely reimagines affordable living, and aims to set up community members for long-term success.

Marcel Price, known around the Grand Rapids community as “Fable," is a former poet laureate of the city, and the executive director of The Diatribe, a youth-focused non-profit. He joined Stateside to discuss a new affordable housing unit that The Diatribe is planning in the city’s Southeast side.

GUEST:

Marcel "Fable" Price, poet and executive director of The Diatribe

___

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside affordable housingGrand Rapidsmichigan poetspoetryhousing and urban developmenthousingrent
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
