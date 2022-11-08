Stateside Podcast: Grand Rapids poet reimagines rent

Artists have long been major players in social justice spaces and community aid, but one creative collective in Grand Rapids is looking to take a more explicit role in the housing market. Their latest project completely reimagines affordable living, and aims to set up community members for long-term success.

Marcel Price, known around the Grand Rapids community as “Fable," is a former poet laureate of the city, and the executive director of The Diatribe, a youth-focused non-profit. He joined Stateside to discuss a new affordable housing unit that The Diatribe is planning in the city’s Southeast side.

GUEST:

Marcel "Fable" Price, poet and executive director of The Diatribe

___

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

