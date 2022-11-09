© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Democrats exceed midterm expectations

Published November 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A row of voting booths. Each white tri-fold divider has the word "vote" and the American flag printed on it.
Jodi Westrick
/
Michigan Radio
Michigan’s Democrats have largely come out on top in the general election, taking all major elected state offices.

Results of the general election have been rolling in since early this morning. Michigan’s Democrats have largely come out on top, taking all major elected state offices.

Hillary Scholten's win made history in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District. She’s the first woman to ever hold the seat, and the first Democrat to represent the district in decades. Plus, Michigan’s Proposal 3 has passed, enshrining reproductive rights in the state’s constitution.

We’re talking with folks from all around the state today about the results of yesterday’s general election. 

GUESTS:

  • Zoe Clark, political director at Michigan Radio and host of It’s Just Politics
  • Adrian Hemond, co-founder and partner at Grassroots Midwest, former aid to several Democratic officeholders
  • John Sellek, head of Harbor Strategic, former advisor for a several Republican officeholders
  • Dustin Dwyer, West Michigan reporter for Michigan Radio
  • Danielle Atkinson, national executive director, founder of Mothering Justice

___
Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags
Stateside StatesideElection 2022Congressional Races 2022Abortion Rights in Michiganabortionreproductive rights
Stay Connected
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Latest Episodes
Website donate banner (2).png