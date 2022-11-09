Stateside Podcast: Democrats exceed midterm expectations

Results of the general election have been rolling in since early this morning. Michigan’s Democrats have largely come out on top, taking all major elected state offices.

Hillary Scholten's win made history in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District. She’s the first woman to ever hold the seat, and the first Democrat to represent the district in decades. Plus, Michigan’s Proposal 3 has passed, enshrining reproductive rights in the state’s constitution.

We’re talking with folks from all around the state today about the results of yesterday’s general election.

GUESTS:



Zoe Clark, political director at Michigan Radio and host of It's Just Politics

Adrian Hemond, co-founder and partner at Grassroots Midwest, former aid to several Democratic officeholders

John Sellek, head of Harbor Strategic, former advisor for a several Republican officeholders

Dustin Dwyer, West Michigan reporter for Michigan Radio

Danielle Atkinson, national executive director, founder of Mothering Justice

___

