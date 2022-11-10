Stateside Podcast: Detroit to Gotham City, Wakanda and back again

For die-hard Batman fans, few chase scenes top the one from Batman Forever. Harvey Dent and his cronies tail Batman under a bridge, through Gotham City, and around a dark corner onto a dead-end street. Things aren't looking good for the superhero, who's driving full speed toward a wall with three cars firing gunshots behind him. But all of a sudden, the Batmobile lifts off the ground, shoots a rope out from its hood, and cruises up the side of a building into safety — at least for the moment.

The brains behind the iconic car's design? Tim Flattery, a Detroit-born concept artist and illustrator whose career has taken him to the worlds of Men in Black, Avengers: Infinity War, The Hunger Games, Spider-Man II and many more. On today's podcast, Tim spoke to us about his childhood love of comics and his work on the highly anticipated film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set to premiere this weekend. Plus, we heard about his latest gig a little closer to home: mentoring emerging artists as provost of Detroit's College for Creative Studies. You can check out some of Tim's concept work above.

Tim Flattery, concept artist, illustrator, and provost of College for Creative Studies

