stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Detroit to Gotham City, Wakanda and back again

Published November 10, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST
BATMAN Batmobile.jpg
1 of 6  — BATMAN Batmobile.jpg
Tim Flattery's Batmobile from Batman Forever.
Courtesy of Warner Brothers
AVENGERS INFINITY WAR Gauntlet.jpg
2 of 6  — AVENGERS INFINITY WAR Gauntlet.jpg
Gauntlet from Avengers: Infinity War.
Courtesy of Marvel
AVENGERS INFINITY WAR Stormbreaker Axe.jpg
4 of 6  — AVENGERS INFINITY WAR Stormbreaker Axe.jpg
Stormbreaker axe from Avengers: Infinity War.
CAPTAIN AMERICA WINTER SOLDIER Helicarrier.jpg
5 of 6  — CAPTAIN AMERICA WINTER SOLDIER Helicarrier.jpg
Helicarrier from Captain America: Winter Soldier.
Courtesy of Marvel
CAPTAIN MARVEL.jpg
6 of 6  — CAPTAIN MARVEL.jpg
Flattery's design from Captain Marvel.
Courtesy of Marvel

For die-hard Batman fans, few chase scenes top the one from Batman Forever. Harvey Dent and his cronies tail Batman under a bridge, through Gotham City, and around a dark corner onto a dead-end street. Things aren't looking good for the superhero, who's driving full speed toward a wall with three cars firing gunshots behind him. But all of a sudden, the Batmobile lifts off the ground, shoots a rope out from its hood, and cruises up the side of a building into safety — at least for the moment.

The brains behind the iconic car's design? Tim Flattery, a Detroit-born concept artist and illustrator whose career has taken him to the worlds of Men in Black, Avengers: Infinity War, The Hunger Games, Spider-Man II and many more. On today's podcast, Tim spoke to us about his childhood love of comics and his work on the highly anticipated film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set to premiere this weekend. Plus, we heard about his latest gig a little closer to home: mentoring emerging artists as provost of Detroit's College for Creative Studies. You can check out some of Tim's concept work above.

GUEST:

  • Tim Flattery, concept artist, illustrator, and provost of College for Creative Studies

___
Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside moviesdesignillustratorsarts and cultureDetroitCollege for Creative Studies
Website donate banner (2).png