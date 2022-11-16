Stateside Podcast: Gen Z's impact on Michigan elections
Young voters waited in hours-long lines at both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University on election day. It was a visual reminder that the next generation of voters appears highly motivated. What are the issues driving them? Plus a conversation with one of the youngest ever elected members of the Michigan House of Representatives.
GUESTS:
- Taylor Bowie, Michigan Radio
- Samuel Dodge, MLive
- Jasper Martus, state Representative-elect of MI-69
___
Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.