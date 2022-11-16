Stateside Podcast: Gen Z's impact on Michigan elections

Young voters waited in hours-long lines at both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University on election day. It was a visual reminder that the next generation of voters appears highly motivated. What are the issues driving them? Plus a conversation with one of the youngest ever elected members of the Michigan House of Representatives.

GUESTS:



Taylor Bowie, Michigan Radio

Michigan Radio Samuel Dodge, MLive

MLive Jasper Martus, state Representative-elect of MI-69

___

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

