Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Gen Z's impact on Michigan elections

Published November 16, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST
Students voting

Young voters waited in hours-long lines at both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University on election day. It was a visual reminder that the next generation of voters appears highly motivated. What are the issues driving them? Plus a conversation with one of the youngest ever elected members of the Michigan House of Representatives.

GUESTS:

  • Taylor Bowie, Michigan Radio
  • Samuel Dodge, MLive
  • Jasper Martus, state Representative-elect of MI-69

