Stateside Podcast: The Abortion Controversy Isn’t Over

Published November 16, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST
Abortion protest in Ann Arbor
Jodi Westrick
Michigan Radio
Protestors for and against legal abortions clash in Ann Arbor

The passage of Proposal 3 in last week’s general election means reproductive freedoms will soon be part of the state constitution. However, it doesn't mean the debate over abortion rights is going away.

Reporter Rick Pluta, who's been following the politics of abortion rights in the state for years, joined us to discuss what will happen to the state's remaining 1931 law banning abortion, and about how pro-life advocates might respond to the passage of Prop. 3.

GUEST:

  • Rick Pluta, senior correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network

Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
