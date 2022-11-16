Stateside Podcast: The Abortion Controversy Isn’t Over

The passage of Proposal 3 in last week’s general election means reproductive freedoms will soon be part of the state constitution. However, it doesn't mean the debate over abortion rights is going away.

Reporter Rick Pluta, who's been following the politics of abortion rights in the state for years, joined us to discuss what will happen to the state's remaining 1931 law banning abortion, and about how pro-life advocates might respond to the passage of Prop. 3.

GUEST:



Rick Pluta, senior correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.