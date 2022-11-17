Stateside: A conversation with Brittany Luse, new host of It's Been a Minute

Since 2017, NPR's It's Been A Minute has delivered listeners endless delight and made space for all the messy feelings of being alive right now. From our social media angst, to our political terrors, family dramas, and rants and raves, founding host Sam Sanders molded the show into a cultural centerpiece. Now, the beloved podcast has a new host: Brittany Luse.

Luse has been a writer, cultural critic, and podcaster for years, creating and hosting shows like For Colored Nerds and The Nod with Brittany & Eric, contributing to Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, and editing for other heavyweights like Planet Money and Not Past It. But before she became a household name in pop culture media and podcasting, she was a kid growing up in Farmington Hills.

On today's show, we talked with Luse about her Midwestern roots and her winding career in media hosting, podcasting, and producing stories from Black experience.

GUEST:



Brittany Luse, host, It's Been A Minute

___

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.