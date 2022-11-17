© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside: A conversation with Brittany Luse, new host of It's Been a Minute

Published November 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST
Since 2017, NPR's It's Been A Minute has delivered listeners endless delight and made space for all the messy feelings of being alive right now. From our social media angst, to our political terrors, family dramas, and rants and raves, founding host Sam Sanders molded the show into a cultural centerpiece. Now, the beloved podcast has a new host: Brittany Luse.

Luse has been a writer, cultural critic, and podcaster for years, creating and hosting shows like For Colored Nerds and The Nod with Brittany & Eric, contributing to Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, and editing for other heavyweights like Planet Money and Not Past It. But before she became a household name in pop culture media and podcasting, she was a kid growing up in Farmington Hills.

On today's show, we talked with Luse about her Midwestern roots and her winding career in media hosting, podcasting, and producing stories from Black experience.

GUEST:

  • Brittany Luse, host, It's Been A Minute

___
Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside PodcastsNPRpop culturearts and cultureFarmington HillsMetro Detroit
