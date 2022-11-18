Stateside Podcast: Inflation, housing, and recession projections

The University of Michigan released their annual U.S. Economic Outlook Report this week, and it looks like we’re on our way to a recession. But economic forecasters say it won’t necessarily be as stormy as recessions past.

Stateside invited two economists to talk about grocery prices, what the Fed is doing, and what that might mean for consumers as we approach the holiday season and new year.

GUESTS:



Charley Ballard, professor emeritus of economics at Michigan State University

professor emeritus of economics at Michigan State University Daniil Manaenkov, economic forecaster at the University of Michigan

