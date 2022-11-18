© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Inflation, housing, and recession projections

Published November 18, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST
"Overall, food is about 11% higher than it was a year ago," says Charley Ballard, professor emeritus of economics at Michigan State University. "So that's at a higher pace than the overall rate of inflation."

The University of Michigan released their annual U.S. Economic Outlook Report this week, and it looks like we’re on our way to a recession. But economic forecasters say it won’t necessarily be as stormy as recessions past. 

Stateside invited two economists to talk about grocery prices, what the Fed is doing, and what that might mean for consumers as we approach the holiday season and new year.

GUESTS:

  • Charley Ballard, professor emeritus of economics at Michigan State University
  • Daniil Manaenkov, economic forecaster at the University of Michigan

___
Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
Dan Netter
Dan Netter joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2022 and is a senior at Michigan State University studying Journalism and Social Relations & Policy.
