Stateside Podcast: Constructing tribal economic futures

When it comes to economic development opportunities for tribal communities, a casino may be the first thing that comes to mind. For decades, tourism and gambling have acted as the main sources of revenue on reservations across the country. In Michigan, a new collaborative project between three tribal nations aims to diversify the economic portfolio for native communities across the state.

Together, the Little Traverse Bay Bands Of Odawa Indians, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, and the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians have teamed up to create a new joint venture. The venture, named Aki Construction LLC, hopes to build economic stability and generational wealth for the three tribes.

GUESTS:



Julio Martinez, CEO, Mno-Bmadsen

CEO, Mno-Bmadsen Shanna Shananaquet, Executive Director, Odawa Holdings



