© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Constructing tribal economic futures

Published November 21, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
DSC03171.jpg
Courtesy of Lindsay Smith
/
Michigan Radio
Pictured from left to right: Julio Martinez, CEO of Mno-Bmadsen, Shanna Shananaquet, Executive Director of Odawa Holdings, and Monica King, CEO of Gun Lake Investments. Together, the three make up the partners of joint venture Aki Construction LLC.

When it comes to economic development opportunities for tribal communities, a casino may be the first thing that comes to mind. For decades, tourism and gambling have acted as the main sources of revenue on reservations across the country. In Michigan, a new collaborative project between three tribal nations aims to diversify the economic portfolio for native communities across the state.

Together, the Little Traverse Bay Bands Of Odawa Indians, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, and the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians have teamed up to create a new joint venture. The venture, named Aki Construction LLC, hopes to build economic stability and generational wealth for the three tribes.

GUESTS:

  •  Julio Martinez, CEO, Mno-Bmadsen 
  •  Shanna Shananaquet, Executive Director, Odawa Holdings

___
Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags
Stateside native americansnative american tribesnative american landeconomic developmentindigenous peopleconstruction
Stay Connected
Anna Spidel
Anna joined Stateside as an assistant producer in August 2021. She is a recent graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism and previously worked for The State News as an intern and student government reporter.
See stories by Anna Spidel
Latest Episodes
Website donate banner (2).png