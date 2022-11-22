© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Pigs vs. Freaks

Published November 22, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A white man wearing a football helmet squints. He has on full football gear, including shoulder pads along with a shirt that reads "pigs."The photo is in black and white.
1 of 4  — MS2015-129_B82.2_PigsvsFreaks_1971_6.jpg
A member of the "Pigs" team squints during one of the "Pigs vs. Freaks" games. The annual game originated in 1970, when an East Lansing police officer tried to get some "freaks" off of a football field.
Archives of Michigan.
A man in a baseball points. He has on a shirt that reads "1973 Freaks Coach." He is surrounded by six players, one of which is wearing a football helmet with stars on it and a jersey that reads "19."
2 of 4  — MS2015-129_B82.2_PigsvsFreaks_1973_1.jpg
A coach directs the "Freaks" during a game. The police officer who initially encountered the students at a local high school football field described them as being hippies. The students embraced their counter culture reputation, choosing the name "Freaks" for the team.
Archives of Michigan
A player rushes toward the quarterback who is getting ready to throw the ball and is protected by two players on his team. Another pigs player is jumping in the air to block the throw.
3 of 4  — MS2015-129_B82.2_PigsvsFreaks_1973_2.jpg
A scene during the 1973 "Freaks vs. Pigs" game in East Lansing. The game, sometimes called the "Bull Bowl" became a popular event that was even played in Spartan Stadium.
Archives of Michigan
the back of a football helmet that reads in dark letters "I hate Pork." Next to that is a superhero cartoon with the word "Bud Man" on the chest of the character.
4 of 4  — MS2015-129_B82.2_PigsvsFreaks_4.jpg
A helmet worn by a "Freak" during the annual Bull Bowl.
Archives of Michigan

As families across Michigan prepare their dinner tables for a family feast, fans in Ann Arbor are gearing up for the annual post-Thanksgiving showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines. Although the big game isn’t on Michigan soil this year, the folks at the Michigan History Center were reminded of a different football tradition that used to take place in another rival territory: East Lansing.

In the 1970s, a new football tradition was born when a group of Michigan State University students had an unlikely run-in with the police. According to the Michigan History Center's Rachel Clark, the story began with a 9-1-1 call in about a group of people playing football on the field at East Lansing High School.

“Someone called the cops and said that some "hippies" were trespassing," Clark said. "So East Lansing police arrive and tell them to stop playing and that they have to leave. And the young people refuse. And they actually not only refuse, but they challenge the East Lansing police officers to a game and the officers accept."

The story didn’t end there. With help from local organizers and a non-profit named “Freaks Sports Enterprises”, a game was organized and tickets were sold for the town to come out and see the so-called hippies play the police in a “Freaks vs. Pigs” charity football game. The first game drew a crowd of 700 people to East Lansing High School, and from there an annual tradition was born. From 1970 to 1977, the “freaks” and the “pigs” would play against each other in the name of charity and good sportsmanship.

“In the '71 game, actually, because of the size of the crowd in the first one, went to Spartan Stadium. So the 1971 game was played in front of a crowd of about 20,000 people at Spartan Stadium,” Clark said. “You get unions, police departments, Michigan State University are all donating their time.”

The last "Pigs vs. Freaks" game was played in 1977. But Clark said it's a good example of how two opposing groups could find common ground in a moment of political division and unrest.

“This football challenge was actually a really good opportunity and everybody saw it as that, as a way to show that these two groups of people can coexist and work together and do something really great for a great charity,” Clark said.

Tags
Stateside footballpolice officersthanksgiving
Stay Connected
Anna Spidel
Anna joined Stateside as an assistant producer in August 2021. She is a recent graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism and previously worked for The State News as an intern and student government reporter.
See stories by Anna Spidel
Dan Netter
Dan Netter joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2022 and is a senior at Michigan State University studying Journalism and Social Relations & Policy.
See stories by Dan Netter
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Latest Episodes
Website donate banner (2).png