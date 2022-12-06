© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Universities allow sports betting to target students

Published December 6, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST
Michigan Radio

In 2018, the Supreme Court handed down a decision to allow states to legalize sports gambling. As a result companies like Draftkings and Caesars Sportsbook started getting into the sports gambling game. But it wasn’t only these big companies that saw dollar signs in sports gambling; it was also universities and colleges. 

"There was a mad rush to get into the gambling game," said New York Times reporter Walt Bogdanich. "The universities were doing this really quietly and very quickly without any thought down the road...how this might impact students."

A recent article from the New York Times showed the ways that different universities around the country, notably among them Michigan State University, partnered with these gambling companies to get their fanbase to take part in gambling. On this Stateside podcast episode we talk with two of the writers of this article.

GUESTS:

Andrew Little, freelance journalist
Walt Bogdanich, NYT special projects reporter

___

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside spartansMichigan State Universitysports bettinggambling
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
