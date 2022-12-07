Stateside Podcast: Redistricting and recounting the midterm votes

It’s been nearly a month since the polls closed in Michigan, but some of the 2022 midterm election results are still under review. After a big year of redistricting in Michigan, this year’s election results have been subject to intense scrutiny. There’s going to be a recount — or a partial one — of two statewide proposals that were on the ballot: Proposals 2 and 3.

On today’s Stateside podcast, we look at a couple of postmortem election stories. We get into the spiciness of election results and challenges and we also look at how redistricting has affected election outcomes.

GUESTS:



Clara Hendrickson , reporter at the Detroit Free Press

, reporter at the Matt Grossman , Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research of Michigan State University

, Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research of Michigan State University Rick Pluta, Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network

