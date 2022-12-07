© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Redistricting and recounting the midterm votes

Published December 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST
Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission
The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission adopted this new state House map in December.

It’s been nearly a month since the polls closed in Michigan, but some of the 2022 midterm election results are still under review. After a big year of redistricting in Michigan, this year’s election results have been subject to intense scrutiny. There’s going to be a recount — or a partial one — of two statewide proposals that were on the ballot: Proposals 2 and 3.

On today’s Stateside podcast, we look at a couple of postmortem election stories. We get into the spiciness of election results and challenges and we also look at how redistricting has affected election outcomes.

GUESTS:

  • Clara Hendrickson, reporter at the Detroit Free Press 
  • Matt Grossman, Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research of Michigan State University
  • Rick Pluta, Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network

Anna Spidel
Anna joined Stateside as an assistant producer in August 2021. She is a recent graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism and previously worked for The State News as an intern and student government reporter.
See stories by Anna Spidel
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
