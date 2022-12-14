Stateside Podcast: Artist Mother Cyborg on digital legacy

During this gift-giving season we can feel acutely at the whim of technology. We scroll through page-after-page of potential presents. We order last minute items, only to then anxiously await their arrival before the holidays.

But Detroit-based artist Mother Cyborg — AKA Diana Nucera — has a different vision of technology. One in which technology is used for "need and not just commerce." She hopes to inspire that vision in others, too.

"[M]y work at this point is really trying to show that, that actually we are in control of the future and it really relies on our vision," Nucera said. "Like we are not just buying things because they're new, but we are using and making technology that actually advances and liberates us."

This past summer Nucera had a quilt exhibition called Crafting Our Digital Legacy at the University of Michigan’s Penny Stamps Gallery. The exhibition has since ended, but on this Stateside podcast episode we're revisiting a conversation we had with Nucera. We talked to her about the digital world, community organizing, and her artistic practice.

