Stateside Podcast: The battle over gay marriage in Michigan

This week President Biden signed into law the federal protection of gay and interracial marriages. These protections have been considered settled case law. However the legal opinions from the Supreme Court over the Dobbs decision earlier this year put into question whether these marriage cases would be revisited as well.

Advocates were particularly concerned for the future of gay marriage, which has experienced a sort of whip lash of public and political opinion.

Michigan itself has a complicated history around the legal fight over gay marriage. On the Stateside podcast, we're diving into two decades worth of politicking over gay marriage and a huge shift in public opinion over a relatively short time.

GUESTS:

Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network

___

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.