© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The battle over gay marriage in Michigan

By Laura Weber Davis
Published December 17, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
LGBT Pride Flag
Tyrone Warner
/
flickr
Gay pride flag

This week President Biden signed into law the federal protection of gay and interracial marriages. These protections have been considered settled case law. However the legal opinions from the Supreme Court over the Dobbs decision earlier this year put into question whether these marriage cases would be revisited as well.

Advocates were particularly concerned for the future of gay marriage, which has experienced a sort of whip lash of public and political opinion.

Michigan itself has a complicated history around the legal fight over gay marriage. On the Stateside podcast, we're diving into two decades worth of politicking over gay marriage and a huge shift in public opinion over a relatively short time.

GUESTS: 

Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network

___

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags
Stateside gay marriagegay rightssame sex marriagemichigan supreme courtDana Nessel
Stay Connected
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Radio from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
See stories by Laura Weber Davis
Latest Episodes
Website donate banner (2).png