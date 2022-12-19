© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Researchers recycle problematic plastic

By Ronia Cabansag
Published December 19, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST
"I’ve gotten some PVC manufacturers, a flooring company looking for ways that they can repurpose their waste," said Anne McNeil said of her email inbox since publishing her research. "And I’ve also heard from institutes that are focused on trying to develop ways to recycle PVC in the future."

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is one of the most commonly used plastics. It's found in everything from construction materials, to medical equipment, to clothing. Researchers at the University of Michigan have found a way to repurpose this previously unrecyclable material. They joined us to share their findings, and what it could mean for plastic consumers and manufacturers.

GUESTS:

Anne McNeil, professor of chemistry and macromolecular science and engineering, University of Michigan

Danielle Fagnani, synthetic polymer chemist
___

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside recyclingUniversity of Michigan researchersplasticssustainability
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
