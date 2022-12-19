Stateside Podcast: Researchers recycle problematic plastic

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is one of the most commonly used plastics. It's found in everything from construction materials, to medical equipment, to clothing. Researchers at the University of Michigan have found a way to repurpose this previously unrecyclable material. They joined us to share their findings, and what it could mean for plastic consumers and manufacturers.

GUESTS:

Anne McNeil, professor of chemistry and macromolecular science and engineering, University of Michigan

Danielle Fagnani, synthetic polymer chemist

___

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

