Stateside Podcast: Designing fashion that surprises

Fashion designer Rey Pador has collaborated with a constellation of brands in Antwerp, Paris, New York, and Milan.

Pador now calls Detroit home after taking a position with the College for Creative Studies, overseeing apparel design as part of the College’s fashion design department.

For Pador, fashion is all about the surprises.

"There's actually way too much product out there," said Pador. "I devote myself to...not only design special things, but also wanting people to have special things. And if I just wanted a simple pink sweater, then I think there are enough people that can supply this."

1 of 5 — Rey Pador for the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp Rey Pador for the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp. Courtesy of Rey Pador 2 of 5 — Rey Pador for Dries Van Noten Womenswear Rey Pador for Dries Van Noten Womenswear. Courtesy of Rey Pador 3 of 5 — Rey Pador for Dries Van Noten Rey Pador for Dries Van Noten. Courtesy of Rey Pador 4 of 5 — Rey Pador for Agnona, FW 2014 Rey Pador for Agnona, FW 2014. Courtesy of Rey Pador 5 of 5 — Rey Pador for KV Roes Rey Pador for KV Roes. Courtesy of Rey Pador

In some of Pador's designs you'll see classic shapes, like an exquisitely cut black overcoat pop with a dramatically-placed sash. Other garments come across like loud exclamations, clapping back against constraint and social rules. On the Stateside Podcast we talk with Pador all about fashion design, TV as inspiration, and what's in store at the College for Creative Studies.

Rey Pador, fashion designer and associate professor at the College for Creative Studies

