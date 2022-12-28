© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: A 'sea change' at the UAW

By April Van Buren
Published December 28, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST
For decades, the leadership of the United Auto Workers has come from the same group within the union. That changed in a big way with this month’s union elections, where no incumbent leadership was able to secure a win in the organization's competitive races.

We talked to Detroit News editor Daniel Howes about what this could mean for the union as the auto industry makes the pivot to electrification.

GUEST:

Daniel Howes, senior editor and business columnist for The Detroit News.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside united auto workersUAWelectric vehiclesMichigan jobs
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
