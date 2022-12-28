Stateside Podcast: A 'sea change' at the UAW

For decades, the leadership of the United Auto Workers has come from the same group within the union. That changed in a big way with this month’s union elections, where no incumbent leadership was able to secure a win in the organization's competitive races.

We talked to Detroit News editor Daniel Howes about what this could mean for the union as the auto industry makes the pivot to electrification.

GUEST:

Daniel Howes, senior editor and business columnist for The Detroit News.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

