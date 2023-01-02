© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: New year, new president for U-M

By Ronia Cabansag
Published January 2, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST
A headshot of Santa Ono. He wears black, circular-framed glasses, a blue-grey suit jacket, and a maize and blue tie.
Courtesy of the University of Michigan
The University of Michigan's Board of Regents voted unanimously to appoint Santa Ono as the University President in summer 2022. His term began on October 13.

Santa Ono was appointed as president of the University of Michigan last fall. He came to Ann Arbor from the University of British Columbia, where he served as president and vice chancellor. Before that, he served as provost, and then president of the University of Cincinnati.

President Ono stepped into the shoes of Mary Sue Coleman, who served as an interim president following Mark Schlissel’s dismissal in January 2022. At the end of his first semester at the University of Michigan, President Santa Ono joined us to talk about his vision for the year ahead.

GUEST:

Santa Ono, president, University of Michigan

Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
