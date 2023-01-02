Stateside Podcast: New year, new president for U-M

Santa Ono was appointed as president of the University of Michigan last fall. He came to Ann Arbor from the University of British Columbia, where he served as president and vice chancellor. Before that, he served as provost, and then president of the University of Cincinnati.

President Ono stepped into the shoes of Mary Sue Coleman, who served as an interim president following Mark Schlissel’s dismissal in January 2022. At the end of his first semester at the University of Michigan, President Santa Ono joined us to talk about his vision for the year ahead.

GUEST:

Santa Ono, president, University of Michigan

