Stateside Podcast: How the Lions beat the odds

After an underwhelming opening to the NFL season, the Detroit Lions are making news as potential playoff contenders. Meanwhile, in Ann Arbor, Jim Harbaugh is rumored to be leaving the University of Michigan Wolverines to return to a career in the NFL.

Nick Baumgardner, a senior writer with The Athletic, caught us up on all the football news that's unfolded over the past week.

GUEST:

Nick Baumgardner, senior writer, The Athletic

