© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: How the Lions beat the odds

By Ronia Cabansag
Published January 3, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Lions tight end Brock Wright and his teammate, Josh Reynolds, jump in celebration following a touchdown reception. This photo catches them in midair. Wright has his back to the camera, but seems to be holding the football to his chest. Reynolds throws his hands in the air in celebration.
Paul Sancya/AP
/
AP
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrates his touchdown reception with Josh Reynolds (8) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

After an underwhelming opening to the NFL season, the Detroit Lions are making news as potential playoff contenders. Meanwhile, in Ann Arbor, Jim Harbaugh is rumored to be leaving the University of Michigan Wolverines to return to a career in the NFL.

Nick Baumgardner, a senior writer with The Athletic, caught us up on all the football news that's unfolded over the past week.

GUEST:

Nick Baumgardner, senior writer, The Athletic

___

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags
Stateside Detroit Lionsjim harbaughMichigan WolverinesUniversity of Michigan
Stay Connected
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Latest Episodes
Website donate banner (2).png