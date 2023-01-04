Stateside Podcast: Rep. Jack Bergman on the Speaker of the House vote

Yesterday, today, and possibly into the foreseeable future — the House of Representatives will be casting ballots on who they would like to see lead the chamber as Speaker of the House. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, after being House Minority Leader for the last four years, was hoping to take the top job, but is facing pushback from members of the Republican caucus.

If McCarthy cannot find the votes, there have been a number of ideas as to who could rise to the occasion and possibly take up the position. Earlier today, former Michigan Rep. Fred Upton said he would not be opposed to taking the job, but said he would need Democrats to vote for him.

Rep. Jack Bergman of the Michigan 1st Congressional District sat down with us on the Stateside Podcast and discussed the Speaker vote, and why he voted for McCarthy.

Guest:



Jack Bergman, Republican representing Michigan 1st Congressional District

