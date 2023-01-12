© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast:

By April Van Buren,
Anna Spidel
Published January 12, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST
The Ottawa County Administrative Building. A newly-elected board made sweeping changes that included dissolving a diversity, equity, and inclusion program and replacing the county's legal representation. During public comments at the board's meeting Tuesday, some residents expressed dismay over the changes while others expressed their support.

In Ottawa County, Michigan, a slate of newly-elected officials on the Board of Commissioners enacted sweeping changes in regional governance.

At their first meeting earlier this year, the board voted to implement a series of drastic changes that included firing the city manager, dissolving a diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative, and changing the county's motto from "Where You Belong" to "Where Freedom Rings."

The new members voted in their latest meeting on Tuesday to approve a no-bid contract for the county's legal representation. The firm they chose — Kallman Legal Group — is led by David Kallman. He's uncle to Joel Kallman, who is board chair Joe Moss's business partner.

Michigan Radio's Dustin Dwyer has been covering the story, and he joined us on today's Stateside podcast to talk about how residents in the county are responding to the changes.

