Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Cheers! last call

By Stateside Staff
Published January 13, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST
A special "Cheers!" Mardi Gras themed event will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Blue LLama Jazz Club in Ann Arbor.

"Cheers!" has been a longstanding Stateside feature, and now co-hosts Tammy Coxen and Lester Graham have prepped their last call. After 100 drinks from the mixology team, they'll wrap up their run in February. Today, we toast them!

GUESTS:

Lester Graham and Tammy Coxen are co-hosts of the radio series "Cheers!" and co-authors of the book Cheers to Michigan: A Celebration of Cocktail Culture and Craft Distillers. 

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

