© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: When Detroit loses Black representation in Congress

By Ronia Cabansag
Published January 16, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Congressman Shri Thanedar sits behind a microphone in a studio at WDET. He is smiling and wears a red polo.
1 of 2  — Shri Thanedar WHHW
The finals episode of "What Had Happened Was" features a conversation with Congressman Shri Thanedar. He represents Michigan's 13th Congressional District, which covers much of Detroit.
Nick Austin / Courtesy of Orlando Bailey
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib sits in front of a mic in a studio at WDET. She's smiling, and her hands are clasped together and resting on the table in front of her.
2 of 2  — Rashida Tlaib WHHW
The fourth episode of "What Had Happened Was" features a conversation with Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. She represents Michigan's 12th Congressional District, which includes parts of Detroit.
Nick Austin / Courtesy of Orlando Bailey

Two months before Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington, tens of thousands gathered to watch him speak in Detroit — a city that’s home to so many Black activists, artists, and entrepreneurs. 

Since then, it hasn’t all been easy for Black Detroiters, but the elections of Mayor Coleman A. Young, and Congressman John Conyers brought forward a new era of Black leadership.

In recent years, Detroit has lost Black representation in both local and national leadership. Mike Duggan, a white man, has served as the city’s mayor since 2014. In the latest election, two non-Black candidates came out on top to represent the city in Congress, meaning, for the first time in 70 years, Detroit has no Black lawmaker representing the city.

Bridge Detroit and public radio station WDET have partnered to create a podcast called “What Had Happened Was." The limited series interrogates in real-time what loss of Black representation means for the city.
___

GUEST:

Orlando Bailey, engagement director at Bridge Detroit, co-host of "What Had Happened Was"

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags
Stateside Rashida Tlaibshri thanedarDetroiters13th congressional district12th Congressional District seatDetroit economy
Stay Connected
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Latest Episodes
Website donate banner (2).png