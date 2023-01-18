Stateside podcast: MIGOP chair hopefuls & election fraud claims

This last weekend, nine candidates vying for Michigan Republican Party Chair took part in a forum in Midland. All nine endorsed false claims that the last two elections had fraudulent outcomes. Among the candidates for the top spot are some failed nominees for statewide office, including former attorney general nominee Matt DePerno and former secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo.

Craig Mauger of The Detroit News attended the forum and has been following the candidates as they look to lead one of Michigan’s two major parties.

Guest:



Craig Mauger, political reporter for The Detroit News

