Stateside podcast: MIGOP chair hopefuls & election fraud claims

By Dan Netter,
Mercedes Mejia
Published January 18, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST
Nine candidates are vying to chair the Michigan Republican Party

This last weekend, nine candidates vying for Michigan Republican Party Chair took part in a forum in Midland. All nine endorsed false claims that the last two elections had fraudulent outcomes. Among the candidates for the top spot are some failed nominees for statewide office, including former attorney general nominee Matt DePerno and former secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo.

Craig Mauger of The Detroit News attended the forum and has been following the candidates as they look to lead one of Michigan’s two major parties.

Guest:

  • Craig Mauger, political reporter for The Detroit News

Dan Netter
Dan Netter joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2022 and is a senior at Michigan State University studying Journalism and Social Relations & Policy.
Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and the Director of Stateside.
